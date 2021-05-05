Charlotte Mecklenburg health leaders give COVID-19 update Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Health Department officials will give a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will conduct the virtual briefing at 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Harris and Sullivan joined Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Vi Lyles, and State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in Charlotte to tour a Medic facility and greet employees.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. 1,468 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from Tuesday’s report. 50% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. NCDHHS says they’d like to see that number hit 2/3 population in order to lift indoor restrictions.

33.5% of the total population in North Carolina has been fully vaccinated.

The infection rate remains steady at 5.6% and hospitalizations are on the cusp of falling below 1,000 with 1,000 current patients in the hospital.