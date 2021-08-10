Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says she can’t issue mask mandate, urges vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People working for the City of Charlotte are required to submit their vaccination status but Mayor Vi Lyles said it doesn’t require those employees to get a shot.

Mayor Lyles said she thinks requiring the COVID-19 vaccine has a more negative effect, so instead the city plans to inform employees on its benefits.

On Monday, the city began asking its workers if they are vaccinated or not. The City of Charlotte says it will use the information to help plan better ways of keeping workers safe during the pandemic.

As for requiring city workers to get vaccinated, Mayor Lyles told FOX 46 she had a different approach.

“You’ve probably seen the announcement that the city manager made where he is asking for the data that we have around vaccinations within the organizations from our employees. And I think that that will help us make decisions on what’s next,” she said.

Mayor Lyles released an additional statement on Tuesday, specifically addressing face masks.

“I want to clarify my comment from earlier today that I do not have the authority to implement a mask mandate. Throughout this entire COVID-19 pandemic, we have listened to the experts and taken recommendations and guidance from the Public Health Department and Policy Group.

It is important that the entire Charlotte-Mecklenburg region work together to battle COVID-19. At this time, we have not received a recommendation to reinstitute the mask mandate.

If we do get that recommendation, I along with the Mayors and other elected officials will discuss and consider that recommendation, which is consistent with the approach that we’ve taken throughout the pandemic.

The most important thing people can do now is to get vaccinated and I strongly urge everyone in our community to get vaccinated.”