Charlotte man accused of stealing $200K+ in COVID-19 unemployment aid

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man is accused of stealing over $200,000 in COVID-19 funds using fraudulent identities including names and social security numbers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Keon Taylor, 30, faces multiple charges including wire fraud, creating false statements, and identity theft.

The indictment states that from March 2020 through February 2021 Taylor engaged in a scheme to collect unemployment through COVID-19 related claims using false identities including names and social security numbers.

Taylor is accused of receiving over $219,000 in unemployment benefits. He also applied for economic disaster loans under the CARES Act, designed to provide Americans that are suffering from the pandemic.

Taylor appeared in court on Tuesday.

“The Department of Justice will use every available tool to combat and prevent COVID-19 related fraud. We look forward to working with our federal government colleagues to bring to justice those who seek to profit unlawfully from the pandemic,” wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland.