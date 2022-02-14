Charlotte leaders unanimously approve to spend nearly $20M in COVID relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte city leaders approved a plan to spend nearly $20 million in COVID relief money Monday night.

In a unanimous vote, the city council approved a motion to allocate $14 million to help small businesses, workforces, and the hospitality industry in the Queen City.

That includes $2.5 million for a small business partner support program. Another $2.5 million for a small business innovation grant program.

And $4 million which will go to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for Hospitality Sector support. Another $5 million will go towards non-profit operating grants and a local foods production and distribution facility.

“I’m glad to see the ARPA money coming out of Washington and going into the hands of our community,” Mayor Vi Lyles said shortly after the motion passed.

The city received $71 million from the Federal government last year. Another installment is expected in May.