Charlotte hospitals plan to be early distribution point for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Both Atrium Health and Novant Health are preparing to distribute doses of a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.

“We’ve been preparing for a vaccine green light for quite some time,” said Dr. Lewis McCurdy, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health.

Atrium Health said it’s prepared to be an early distribution site. This week Pfizer announced its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. The company plans to have up to 50 million doses available by the end of 2020 and more than one billion doses in 2021.

Part of the distribution plan requires refrigeration units, which both Atrium and Novant have purchased. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Typical freezers do not get that cold. Each person needs two doses of the vaccine and distributing it will happen in phases.

The hospital systems are working closely with Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris laid out what to expect during the first of four phases. The initial vaccines will go to front-line healthcare workers, EMTs, funeral home directors, and anyone caring for COVID patients. Long-term care staff members will also be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“The vaccine requires two injections three weeks apart and immunity takes 28 days from that first dose so there will not be immediate immunity,” said Harris. Local leaders are also working on figuring out the best supplies to secure in order to store doses.

Harris says there are still a lot of questions she does not have the answers to right now.

@NovantHealth & @AtriumHealth have both purchased refrigeration units to store #COVID19 vaccine. Both systems are working to be ready when vaccine gets approval. @FOX46News — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) November 11, 2020

“We don’t know when it will be available, how much we will get, and what type of response we’ll get from the community,” Harris told board members.

While distribution efforts are coordinated, the research work continues around the world and here in Charlotte. Atrium Health hopes to launch a COVID-19 vaccine trial soon and recently opened the STRIVE COVID-19 registry.

“We’re going to need more than one vaccine because we have almost eight billion people across the planet who need to get vaccinated or have some level of protection and we need more than one vaccine to do that,” said Dr. Christine Turley who leads COVID-19 vaccine research for Atrium Health.

“Diversity and inclusion in trials is so critical. We need that representation in the trials so we know the vaccines will work for these high impacted communities,” Turley explained.

Compared to other groups Black and Hispanic people have more than four times the hospitalization rate from the virus according to Atrium. The virus also affects older adults, which is why researchers want to see that demographic take part.

Pfizer expects to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval by the end of 2020.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE