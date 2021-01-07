Charlotte hospitals near capacity as COVID cases increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the cases go up, so does the number of people who are being hospitalized. To put things into perspective, hospitals in Charlotte are 90 to 95 percent full.

Mecklenburg County’s public health director says Atrium has reached some level of capacity, but she’s assured by the hospital system that they can handle the surge right now.

That 90 to 95 percent capacity is the same for the ICU, according to the public health director.

The health director says that capacity is pretty normal in any year during the winter with other viruses, so she says it’s not an unusual percentage of hospitalizations and the capacity number is prior to implementing the hospital’s surge plans that would allow them to open more beds.

“We do know that Atrium Main has reached some level of capacity, we continue to be assured by the hospital that they have the ability to surge if needed and they are continuing to look at other activities for other individuals who don’t necessarily need to be in the hospital right this minute.”

Right now, Atrium says they are able to handle every situation and there is no need for anyone to avoid going to the hospital if they need to be there.

