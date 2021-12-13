Charlotte firefighters and police protest vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Protestors filled up the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Chamber during Monday night’s City Council meeting. The majority of them were city employees, from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire, and they were fighting against a vaccine mandate.

At least 100 Charlotte Fire and CMPD employees sat in the audience. When Matt Hefner, a CMPD homicide detective, took the mic during the public comment portion, the majority of the audience stood up in solidarity.

“I represent hundreds of city employees both vaccinated and unvaccinated who wish to make it known that our health decisions are no business of this council,” Hefner said.

He called on the Council to not institute a vaccine mandate and weekly testing requirements.

“Mandated weekly testing for only the unvaccinated is punishment meant to coerce those employees into changing their decision,” Hefner said.

As of now, the city plans to mandate weekly testing for employees who aren’t vaccinated starting in January.

“I called our command staff last week and I told them I was going to ask hard questions and I wanted real answers. I was told that 30 percent of our COVID cases at CMPD are fully vaccinated individuals. I was told that the vaccinated people are spreading COVID just as easy as the unvaccinated.”

Hefner said vaccinated CMPD employees aren’t as careful as the unvaccinated employees, and it impacts the spread within the department.

“They get the sniffles; they get a sore throat. They don’t go home. unvaccinated go home. So, the vaccinated keep spreading this,” Hefner said.

After Hefner’s speech, none of the Council members responded, nor did the Mayor. However, officials did cut Hefner’s mic off when he went 10 seconds over the 3-minute time limit.