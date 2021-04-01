Charlotte clinic chosen to participate in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study in children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed Healthcare was chosen to take part in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study for children, giving kids in Charlotte their first chance to receive their dose, the healthcare company confirmed Thursday.

StarMed is one of about 30 providers chosen to participate in Moderna’s study of its two-dose coronavirus vaccine in children.

6,000 kids across the U.S. and Canada between the ages of 6 months to under 12 years old are expected to participate in the trial.

StarMed told FOX 46 that they aren’t sure when the study will begin, but participants can sign up now.

To enroll their child, parents can call StarMed’s Clinical Solutions Team at 1-800-785-3150.

Moderna is calling the new phase of trials the “KidCOVE” study of mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their collaboration,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna. “It is humbling to know that 17.8 million adults in the U.S. have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to date. We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

Moderna said it will continue following participants through 12 months after the second vaccination.