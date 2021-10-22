Charlotte businesses waiting for government vaccine mandate rather than implementing their own

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Over the last few months, Charlotte has seen lots of back and forth between companies needing employees to come to work and trying to balance safety.

Some places are letting people go for not getting vaccinated, and others are pushing back deadlines or requirements.

But what does this mean for businesses as a whole? Well, experts in the business community found that a lot of the businesses in the Queen City support a vaccine requirement mandated by the government, instead of by their HR departments.

From weddings to corporate events, things have been busy at Southern Blossom in Dilworth.

“It’s great,” said owner, Giovy Buyers. “We’ve been very busy, but it’s very hard to find people to work.”

Buyers said she has about five openings at her floral shop.

“It’s very stressful,” said Buyers. “Last week, we had to close the shop because we were so overwhelmed with work.”

There’s a major need for workers out there. At the same time, some places and businesses are letting people go for not getting vaccinated. It’s put businesses in a tight spot, trying to figure out how to keep things going and keep people safe.

“Our business community is so diverse, so we wanted to make sure we included everyone,” said Dr. Adrienne Hua.

Dr. Hua is with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and helped survey dozens of businesses throughout the city about vaccine mandates. She found that while some had their own individual policies, many were waiting for a requirement from the government.

“We found that most respondents actually agreed with the mandate,” said Dr. Hua.

Buyers hasn’t required her employees to be vaccinated, but they all are anyway. She said they all understand they need it for the job.

As for new employees, she said she’s been looking. She said she even approached someone who was on the street asking for help, but they declined.

“For me to actually go to the streets and go, ‘Hey, I need help! You’re looking for a job?’” said Buyers. “I never had to do that before, so it’s very weird.”