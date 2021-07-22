Charlotte area hospitals requiring all healthcare workers get vaccinated for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A number of Charlotte area hospitals will be among the first in the State of North Carolina to require COVID-19 vaccination for their healthcare workers.

On Thursday, July 22, the North Carolina Healthcare Association announced this decision that was approved by the association’s board of trustees.

Several member health systems intend to require COVID vaccination for their employees. Those include:

Novant Health

Atrium Health

Cone Health

Duke University Health System

Wake Forest Baptist Health

UNC Health Hospitals: UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex, UNC Johnston, UNC Chatham, UNC Rockingham, and UNC Southeastern

“North Carolina`s hospitals and health systems exist to improve and protect the health of our

communities, which is why they place patient, visitor and team member health and safety at the heart of

the care they provide. In keeping with that goal, the North Carolina Healthcare Association strongly

supports hospital and health system policies that require all hospital employees and clinical team

members to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the NCHA said in a statement to its 130 member health systems and hospitals on Thursday.

NCHA said it recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique and encourages each to determine the appropriate time to implement the requirement.

“All hospitals should continue to require other infection control measures per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, such as wearing masks and other personal protective gear,” NCHA said.

To date, more than 4.7 million North Carolinians and more than 161 million Americans have been vaccinated with minimal side effects, NCHA said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported that nearly 99% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths during May and June were among people not fully vaccinated.