Charlotte-area churches grapple with decision on indoor services

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunday, May 17, was the first Sunday in weeks that churches in North Carolina were allowed to meet indoors because of the pandemic, but churchgoers and pastors are still divided on whether to move services inside.

Church at Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Concord was held outside Sunday, but there are lots of opinions on whether it should stay that way.

“You get it (COVID-19), you get over it, you’re through with It. If it kills you, you gotta go sometime,” said churchgoer Doyt Morton.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have been shut down in the first place,” said churchgoer Janet Drye.

“You want to make sure you’re doing the best you can to keep everyone safe,” said churchgoer Scarlett Rumburg.

A North Carolina judge has just ruled that for now, churches can hold services indoors, something they haven’t been allowed to do in weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re in a sanctuary, in the parking lot, watching online,” Pastor Robert Mayfield told the congregation at Oak Ridge Baptist.

The church held its first drive-in service Sunday. Some people sat outside, others tailgated, some were in their cars and others watched online.

“It was amazing just to see everyone’s faces again,” said Mayfield.

The pastor hasn’t yet decided when his congregation will return to the sanctuary.

Another pastor in Kings Mountain has safety concerns.

“We’re not planning on opening any time soon, we’re going to wait and see what happens, I don’t want to be a guinea pig,” said John Houze, pastor of The Peoples Baptist Church.

Houze says he’ll continue drive-in worship, but he’s hesitant to have church indoors.

“I say to those that are going to have it, make sure you keep your social distance, and make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. What’s the use in trying to prove a point if you’re dead?”