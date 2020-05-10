Northlake Mall, Carolina Place announce reopening plans

Two popular malls in the Charlotte metro area have announced their plans on reopening during phase 1 of the state’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Carolina Place Mall will reopen on Tuesday and says they are “taking the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and worry-free visit.”

Northlake Mall has delayed its opening until Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m.

South Park Mall opened this weekend and hundreds of shoppers flocked to get their fix. Fox 46 was on the scene.

Beauty salons and cosmetics businesses have been ordered to remain closed until phase 2. Restaurants are also still not permitted to allow dine-in services.

RELATED VIDEO: