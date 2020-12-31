Cabarrus County will have additional vaccine clinics for those qualified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You can drive-up and get your COVID-19 shot starting this weekend in Cabarrus County, but not everyone qualifies just yet.

Hundreds of people are expected to drive through at the Cabarrus Arena to get their COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, but before you show up, you’ll want to know if you qualify to get the shot right now.

“I’m not a needle person. I do not like shots. I do not like any of the above. The injection itself and the pinch felt a lot less than my flu shot actually,” said Marcella Beam, Chief Community Health Officer at the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

Beam is in the first group to get COVID-19 vaccines because she’s part of the Health Alliance, which is giving people their shots in the arms when it’s their turn.

The Health Alliance had a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Wednesday at the Cabarrus Arena.

“It does keep everyone separate but also keeps everyone moving through different stations and process,” said Beam.

The Health Alliance has several vaccine clinics scheduled in January, including one Saturday, January 2from 10 am-4 pm at the Cabarrus Arena, but only people in what’s known as Phase 1a can get the shot Saturday.

Those are EMTs and EMS workers, healthcare workers administering the vaccine, healthcare workers and custodians caring directly for COVID-19 patients, and long-term care staff and residents.

You do not have to live in Cabarrus County to get the shot this weekend, but you’ll have to show an ID which proves you are in the Phase 1a category.

“It does play a part of community honesty, but I hope our community understands that we are excited to get this out and we are excited to get it to as many people as possible when that phase for each individual arises.”

If you are 75 and older in North Carolina, it doesn’t matter whether you have underlying medical conditions or what your living situation is. Age alone qualifies you to get in line once it’s your turn. In Cabarrus County, that’s set to start next Wednesday, January 6.

If you’d like more information on the COVID-19 distribution in Cabarrus County, call 704-920-1213 or click on this link https://www.cabarrushealth.org/605/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

Latest headlines from FOX 46