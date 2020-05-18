Brooks’ Sandwich House raises their prices due to COVID-19, unexpected beef cost increases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa announced late Sunday night that they are raising the prices of certain items on their menu due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved restaurant said due to the meat shortage, the prices of beef have more than doubled, and once again they have been left with a difficult decision.

“We have had very unfortunate circumstances in the past 6 months that have continued to create a challenge and set us back,” Brooks’ Sandwich House shared on their Facebook page.

Brooks’ Sandwich House said the only way the sandwich shop can afford to stay open with the price of beef continuing to rise, is to go up on their prices.

“Meat was 2.40 a pound May 4th and by May 11th 5.50 a pound and continues to rise,” they said. “We have always tried to be reasonable with our prices and will continue in the future.”

The sandwich shop has received nothing but love and support from the community.