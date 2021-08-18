Mecklenburg County votes 6-2 to enforce mask mandate

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tensions were extremely high on Wednesday, and ultimately, Mecklenburg County leaders reached a vote to enforce a county-wide mask mandate effective ten days from now.

The motion passed 6-2 and the meeting was immediately adjourned.

“We’re not at a level yet where we have to take more drastic measures,” Health Director Gibbie Harris at the news conference on Wednesday. “We want to keep our businesses open and keep our economy striving. We are recommending implementing requiring masking in all indoor spaces in the entire county; city, town, and unincorporated areas. We need to get this under control so it doesn’t strain our hospital systems.”

Multiple people were in attendance as members of the public were kicked out of the meeting, after disrupting a discussion that was being had by board members. They were in opposition to the mandate.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Monday that the Queen City would institute the mandate beginning August 18 at 5 p.m. to bridge the gap between Wednesday and when a county-wide mandate could go into effect.

“The numbers have risen high enough, fast enough that we felt we had to get the community’s attention by putting in a mandate,” Lyles said Monday.

In related news, Garth Brooks canceled a Bank of America concert that was set to take place next month. Ticket holders will get refunds. The Rolling Stones are also scheduled to perform next month at Bank of America Stadium. As of now, that concert is still a go.

County health officials said these are the exceptions to the mandate:

Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance);

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is temporarily removing their face coverings at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

Has found their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

The city of Charlotte also announced that beginning August 19, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will be closed to the public as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.