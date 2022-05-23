MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for children ages 5-11 years of age beginning Monday, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced.

“The booster for children 5 to 11-years-old comes at an opportune time,” said Paige Bennett, MCPH Deputy Director. “The booster provides a significant increase in protection against serious illness, hospitalization, death and long-term complications from COVID-19 ahead of summer activities like vacations, camps, and playdates.”

Shots are currently available at the following locations:

Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road

Charlotte and Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road

Meck County Health said shots are also available at pharmacies, community clinics, and provider locations.

Health officials are recommending everyone over the age of 5 be vaccinated and boosted and that people over the age of 50 should have a fourth dose four months after their third dose.