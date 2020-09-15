Bill Spoon’s Barbecue, around for nearly 60 years, closes due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The coronavirus shut down proved to be too much for a decades-old Charlotte restaurant.

Bill Spoon’s Barbecue, a staple of South Boulevard, is closing its doors after nearly 60 years.

On Tuesday, many came out to show their support for the business. Employees say the line stretched down the sidewalk and the phones rang non-stop with orders on their last day being open.

Owner Steve Spoon Jr., said they haven’t seen even a tenth of the business they did today in years.

He says 2020 has proven hard for everyone, but especially small businesses like his that were already struggling.

Almost everyone in line said they had fond memories made at the restaurant over the last 57 years.

“Just had to get the cue one last time. It’s an institution and we came to pay our respects in a way,” said Matt Lincoln as he waited in line.

He has been coming to eat here for more than 30 years since his dad brought him as a young boy.

“It’s really hitting the gut that they are closing I can’t imagine life without them,” said Mark Pearce.

Pearce’s father used to sell Bill Spoon spices back in the day.

Spoon calls the support overwhelming. He announced this week the tough decision to shut down the family business.

His grandfather, Bill Spoon, opened the restaurant in 1963 when the road was a two-lane highway to serve up Eastern North Carolina barbecue.

“We’ve been coming since the 1960s. Been here all our lives. This is my father’s favorite barbecue, celebratory meal. It’s an iconic piece of Charlotte,” another customer told FOX 46.

It’s those memories, Spoon says he’ll hold on to as he closes the restaurant his grandfather started.

“It’s been very emotional and running this place has been an honor and a privilege,” Steve Spoon, Jr. said outside his business Tuesday. When Spoon was just 10 years old he started bussing tables for his grandfather. He went on to purchase the family business.

The decision to close down was not an easy one and he says he held on as long as he could. The pandemic has been detrimental for small businesses that were already struggling.

“We’ve had a steady decline in business over the years and it’s just made it too hard to maintain and stay here,” Spoon said.

For the first time in years, the restaurant sold out of barbecue before noon. The team put up signs letting customers know they were out.

Spoon says he will miss his barbecue loving customers who feel more like family.

“Just all the love shared and thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting us one last time and helping us close respectfully. It’s very humbling and appreciated,” Spoon said.

The restaurant officially closes Wednesday, Sept. 16. They are taking call ahead orders. The team will be here late smoking meat to keep up with the final orders.

Spoon says he’s not quite sure what’s next, but he’s urging people to support small businesses especially during this trying time.

