Biden in Raleigh Thursday as U.S. will not hit July 4 vaccine goal

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Joe Biden will visit North Carolina on Thursday as the U.S. is expected to fall short of his July 4 vaccine goal of 70% of Americans.

On Tuesday he announced a new goal of having 70% of adults age 27 or up vaccinated by July 4.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The president will continue to push vaccine priority during his visit to Raleigh on Thursday.

North Carolina has yet to fully or partially vaccinate a third, or 60 percent, of its residents.

Overall, about 168 million American adults, or 65.1% of the U.S. population 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.