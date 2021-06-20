Biden heading to North Carolina this week with July 4th vaccine goal lagging

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Joe Biden will visit North Carolina this week to encourage state residents to get the coronavirus vaccine, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

The president is set to visit Raleigh on Thursday.

North Carolina has yet to fully or partially vaccinate a third, or 60 percent, of its residents.

Biden had set a 4th of July target of hitting 70 percent in each state for at least partial vaccination.

Overall, about 168 million American adults, or 65.1% of the U.S. population 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly from a high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago, jeopardizing Biden’s ability to hit the 70% mark.

One of his goals has been accomplished with 300 million shots being administered in the 150 days since he took office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.