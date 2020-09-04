Avery County reports first COVID-19-related death

LEDGER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person in their 60s is the first person to die of the coronavirus in Avery County, the Toe River Health District reported Thursday.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Toe River Health District Health Director, Diane Creek. “This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face-covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus.”

Officials did not say whether the patient suffered from any underlying conditions. No other information about the person was released.

The health district said cases of community spread are continuing to rise in its counties. Two new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 174 cases. 142 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials reminded community members to wear face coverings, socially distance and wash their hands frequently.