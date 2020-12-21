Atrium rural hospitals get Moderna vaccine

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) – Atrium Health was among the first hospitals in the southeast to receive the newly approved Moderna vaccine Monday morning.

“It’s something we’ve anticipated for a long period of time,” said Atrium Health infectious disease expert Dr. Lewis McCurdy. “There’s this great excitement that it’s here. There’s sort of almost a rush to sign up.”

Photos show the new vaccines arriving three days after the FDA approved it for emergency use. Clinical studies found it to be safe and 94 percent effective against the virus.

Atrium received an initial shipment of 1000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, officials said. This supply will be used to vaccinate “thousands” of frontline healthcare workers who are most at risk. The vaccine will go to three rural hospitals, McCurdy said, including:

Atrium Health Stanly

Atrium Health Kings Mountain

Atrium Health Anson

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in a standard freezer. That makes it ideal for healthcare facilities that don’t have access to specialized ultra-cold storage. McCurdy says this could allow as many as 10,000 frontline workers to get vaccinated faster and, ultimately, the general public. That could happen as early as the Spring 2021.

“We do think the vaccine is safe, obviously,” said McCurdy. “There have been some concerns raised about the allergic reactions to the vaccine. Those have been relatively small in number compared to how many people have received the vaccine. And then again the data from the trials doses suggest significant efficacy from these two vaccines that have been approved so far.”

This comes a week after Atrium became one of the first hospitals in the country to receive the Pfizer vaccine and the first in the state to administer it. Atrium is scheduled to participate in clinical trials with a third vaccine candidate later this month, officials said.

As cases continue to rise, McCurdy says now is now the time to let your guard down.

“While we have this great hope that we’re going to protect each other,” he said, “we’re still all very vulnerable over the next few weeks.”