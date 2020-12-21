Atrium Health one of first to receive Moderna vaccine in Southeast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health became one of the first hospital networks to receive Monday the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the southeastern U.S., days after the second vaccine was authorized by the FDA.

Atrium Health said the new doses will be used for frontline employees at rural facilities outside of the Charlotte area. Facilities in Stanly, Kings Mountain and Anson will be prioritized for vaccination.

The Moderna vaccine does not need to be kept as cold as the Pfizer vaccine, making it easier for healthcare facilities without access to ultra-cold freezers. Atrium said the vaccine is viable for 30 days after it is removed from the freezer.

NEWS: We will immediately implement plans to start distributing 1,000 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to approximately 10,000 front line teammates at Atrium Health hospitals in more rural parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/jjQ4lFBPEl — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) December 21, 2020

In total, Atrium Health said it received 1,000 vials of the new vaccine, which will allow for around 10,000 workers to be vaccinated.

