Atrium Health, NC business leaders donate 1 million face masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As North Carolina announced a new statewide requirement for people to wear masks while in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, several of the state’s largest businesses are working to make sure it’s effective.

At a news conference in Raleigh Wednesday, hosted by Governor Cooper, Atrium Health President and CEO Eugene A. Woods noted the importance of masking as cases in the state continue to spike.

Woods also announced a group of business leaders has committed to collectively donate 1 million masks, with an emphasis on getting them into the hands of underserved communities.

“Today I am extremely excited to announce that Atrium Health, together with the CEOs of Bank of America, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Carolina Panthers, Honeywell, Lowe’s and Red Ventures, along with others that will be joining us in the coming weeks, have committed, collectively, to donate 1 million masks, which will be distributed to those most in need, and as an investment in health and economic recovery,” said Woods.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic for COVID-19 are capable of transmitting the virus.

As a respiratory virus, it spreads through coughing, sneezing – even speaking, so masks are recommended for people in public, especially in areas where appropriate social distancing isn’t feasible or in areas with significant community-based transmission.

Data from Mecklenburg County indicates roughly 100 new cases are being diagnosed daily and hospitalizations are increasing.

“It’s essential that businesses work in concert with health professionals so people can get back to work,” added Woods. “In fact, it is the key pathway to recovery. I had the chance to talk with other CEOs from some of the largest employers in this state this week about how we could work together to support masking, especially among our most vulnerable citizens – including communities of color who are being disproportionately affected by this disease. They said simply: ‘count us in.’