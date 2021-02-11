Atrium Health, Charlotte Motor Speedway to hold second mass vaccination event this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health and the Charlotte Motor Speedway will host its second mass vaccination clinic this weekend.
This event is exclusively for the roughly 16,000 community members who received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago at the speedway, organizers said.
“While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus,” Atrium Health explained.
These and an earlier mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium are part of a unique public-private partnership that includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The group announced a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.
With support from the State of North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and local governments, these organizations continue to work together to administer vaccinations and offer venues for an efficient and safe initiative.