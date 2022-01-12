Atrium Health canceling wellness appointments due to surge in COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health is canceling some wellness appointments to provide care to those who are sick and in need of immediate care as COVID-19 continues to impact the area.
According to a spokesperson for Atrium Health, the cancellations apply to family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatric offices.
“We know how important preventive care is, and we’re doing everything we can to avoid interruptions,” said Atrium Health in a statement, “There is no change to wellness appointments for those who are most at risk – like children under 2 – or appointments at practices where sick visits are not in demand, like our OB/GYN offices.”
If you receive a cancellation message from Atrium for an upcoming appointment, you’re asked to reschedule your appointment online. If you are unable to reschedule online, someone from Atrium Health will contact you soon to reschedule.