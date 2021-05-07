Atrium Health begins Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial for teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health announced Friday that it is in the beginning stages of a Novavax COVID-19 trial for children ages 12 to 17.

The new clinical trial, which launched May 6, hopes to answer questions about how long the vaccine will work in teens, if booster shots will be needed and what happens if virus variants develop in the local area.

“It’s so important for us to understand the way these vaccines work in children so that we can make recommendations safely and confidently,” said Christine Turley, MD, vice-chair of research at Levine Children’s and lead physician investigator of the STRIVE program. “Just like adults, children want to move forward and engage in everyday activities again. Many want to be part of finding answers to the vaccine-related questions we are facing every day.”

Atrium said the Novavax vaccine has shown success in testing on adults with around 90% efficacy.

The overall all study will last around two years, starting with several visits over the first six weeks. After six months, Atrium said, participants will have another series of visits. Over the full trial period, there will be seven planned blood tests and two nose swabs for COVID-19.

To participate in the study, the teens must be 12 to 17 years old, have not had COVID-19, does not have any medical conditions that affect their immune response and must not be being treated for cancer.

Parents who want to enroll their teens in the study can register here. For more information about the STRIVE program, call 833-451-1188.