Atrium Health becomes first in NC to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health became the first health system in North Carolina to administer a coronavirus vaccine Monday when Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti received a vaccination.

Atrium said the vaccine arrived Monday morning and released pictures of the doses going into freezers. Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine, which makes up the initial shipment to North Carolina, must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

UPDATE: Atrium Health's Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti just became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Le2D1iqFR2 — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) December 14, 2020

Pfizer has reported that its vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

“Atrium Health is proud to be have been among the first in the nation to receive and distribute the initial vaccine allotments, which is critically necessary to slow the spread and lessen the detrimental effects of the virus,” the health company said in a statement Monday. “The health system has worked to develop comprehensive plans to safely and effectively distribute the vaccine, as vaccination is the best way to prevent infection from COVID-19.”

Atrium is still asking people to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing, before and after they are vaccinated.

