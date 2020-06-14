Atrium eases visitor restrictions

Atrium Health will begin easing restrictions that were implemented to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus.

Patients will be allowed to designate one visitor while hospitalized, effective beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday.

“Our ability to deliver health, hope and healing for all is enhanced by the way family members and friends are able to support our patients during their time with us,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “We recognize having a loved one present provides comfort and can ease any anxiety a patient may feel. It helps the healing process, so we’re pleased to be at a point where we can now allow some limited visitation for most of our patients.”

Anyone who is displaying symptoms will not be permitted.

visitations can take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and swapping visitors during the course of a day will not be allowed.

All visitors must be at least 18, wear a mask, and undergo health screenings.

