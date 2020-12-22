Atrium: ‘Best way to protect our community’ is not travel for holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health officials are urging people to stay home for the holidays in order to stay safe.

“We’re already seeing significant spread,” said Atrium Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti. “Significant hospitalizations. So adding dangerous situation upon dangerous situation if we continue to not pay attention to the recommendations that are out there.”

Dr. Passaretti worries about another surge and the strain it will continue to put on hospitals and intensive care units.

“We’re all experiencing the consequences of the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said. “With, you know, hospitalizations day after day for North Carolina getting higher and higher.”

That’s why she is urging folks to stay home for Christmas.

“Stay home is the best message that we can give,” said Passaretti. “There’s no way to completely test yourself out of risk.”

If you must travel, Passaretti recommends doing several things to reduce risk:

Quarantine and get tested before traveling

Wait four to seven days after potential exposure to get tested again

Make sure everyone you are with wears a mask

Keep six feet apart from people who are not in your immediate household

If you’re inside, open doors and windows to increase ventilation

Limit the number of people you’re around

A week after getting the Pfizer vaccine, Atrium has given it to around 2000 frontline healthcare workers. More than 5000 others have signed up.

“A beacon of hope at a challenging time,” said Passaretti, “when hospitals are quite full with COVID patients right now.”

The Moderna vaccine will go to Atrium’s rural hospitals because it does not need to be stored in ultra-cold freezers. The logistics of that are still being worked out, Passaretti said.

Hospital officials are also working on plans for community mass vaccination efforts. That could take place in the Spring and would likely include drive-thru clinics and potentially the use of facilities that can accommodate large numbers of people. Atrium will work with local health departments to create a plan.

“It’s going to be a huge, huge project to work on,” she said.

Until then, she hopes the community makes smart choices to keep everyone safe.

“Best way to protect our community is to stay home,” Passaretti said. “And really not get together with individuals outside of your household.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46