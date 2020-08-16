Coronavirus in NC: Lowest hospitalizations in over a month, NCDHHS says Sunday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday.
Hospitalizations fell significantly, dropping below 1,000 for the first time in over a month. There are currently 934 patients in the hospital, down almost 100 patients from yesterday. This is the 10th straight day North Carolina has not seen an increase in the number of patients in the hospital.
1,246 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 144,952 related cases and 2,347 deaths statewide.
State officials and Mecklenburg County health leaders indicated this week that the numbers were trending in the right direction but are still not where they want them to be.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begin the academic school year on Monday with virtual learning.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 23,110 positive cases and 257 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,570 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Union County – 3,375 positive cases and 44 related deaths
- Anson County – 374 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,235 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,803 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,359 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,010 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,322 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 930 positive cases and 10 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,265 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Alexander County – 338 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,710 positive cases and 27 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,277 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 910 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Avery County – 107 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 339 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 174 positive cases and 1 related death
For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.
