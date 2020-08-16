Coronavirus in NC: Lowest hospitalizations in over a month, NCDHHS says Sunday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday.

Hospitalizations fell significantly, dropping below 1,000 for the first time in over a month. There are currently 934 patients in the hospital, down almost 100 patients from yesterday. This is the 10th straight day North Carolina has not seen an increase in the number of patients in the hospital.

1,246 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 144,952 related cases and 2,347 deaths statewide.

State officials and Mecklenburg County health leaders indicated this week that the numbers were trending in the right direction but are still not where they want them to be.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begin the academic school year on Monday with virtual learning.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,110 positive cases and 257 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,570 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Union County – 3,375 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Anson County – 374 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,235 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,803 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,359 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,010 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,322 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Lincoln County – 930 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,265 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Alexander County – 338 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,710 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,277 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Wilkes County – 910 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Avery County – 107 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 339 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 174 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

