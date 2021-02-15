46th inmate in NC dies from the coronavirus

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another inmate at a correctional facility has died due to the coronavirus, state officials announced on Monday.

This is the 46th inmate death, according to the state’s website COVID-19 data.

The inmate, whose identity is being shielded, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16 at Craggy Correctional Center in the Asheville area, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

On December 28 he was placed in the hospital and was then released on January 14 and taken to Central Prison in Raleigh. His condition worsened and he died on Saturday.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

The inmate had underlying health conditions and was in his 70’s.