Another Charlotte brewery temporarily closes due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Brewers at 4001 Yancey has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the business said Tuesday.

The brewery said in a statement that the taproom was closed immediately out of an abundance of caution, but owners said they do not believe any customers were put at risk.

“Once we are sure that our staff is cleared and our facility goes through a thorough sanitation, we will reopen,” Brewers at 4001 said.

Employees that are determined to have been exposed through contact tracing, will have to be medically cleared before they return to work.

Last week, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery closed after an employee tested positive.

Sycamore Brewing in South End and VBGB also announced temporary closures due to the effects of current restrictions and colder weather.

