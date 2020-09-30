‘Another careful step forward’: North Carolina to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday the state will move forward into Phase 3 of reopening beginning this Friday at 5 p.m.

“Our stability is fragile, and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges. While we are methodical and cautious about easing restrictions, we need to keep using proven measures: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing our hands often,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he and his team are encouraged to see North Carolina holding steady.

“Because of our stability, today we are taking another careful step forward. North Carolina will move into Phase 3 beginning this Friday, October 2, at 5 p.m.,” Cooper said.

Here’s what will change:

Our at-risk population is still safer at home, Cooper said Wednesday. For those over 65 and those with health risks, we urge responsibility in your choices.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Phase 3 continues North Carolina’s dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions, and it will be effective through Friday, October 23, Cooper said.

“I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease. Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same,” Cooper said.

If you’re still at high-risk, you’re still safer at home, Cooper explained.

“If you’re going out, do what works — wear a mask, keep social distancing, wash your hands often and don’t patronize or go to places where people aren’t doing that,” Cooper said. “Until we have a vaccine or a reliable cure, precautions like the 3 W’s are with us for a while. Our children can go back to school and our economy can fully rebuild when we’re safe, and people have confidence that they can stay healthy.”

