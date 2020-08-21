AMC, Regal to reopen movie theaters but not in North Carolina

A logo sign outside of a Regal Cinemas movie theater location in Richmond, Virginia on May 13, 2020. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AMC and Regal are both moving forward with plans to reopen movie theatres in all states and communities that will let them.

AMC says many theatres are already open and more will open by Labor Day weekend.

Regal says theaters will reopen on Aug. 21.

Those theatres, however, will remain closed in Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

In all other states, theatres are reopening on a case by case basis as local restrictions allow.

With many major movie releases delayed, reopening theatres are offering screenings of classics and favorites with plans in the works for new releases such as “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and “Tenet” on Sept. 3.