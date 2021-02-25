Although restrictions are easing, NC health officials say remain cautious

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Last call is getting pushed back and fans are getting back in the stands across NC come Friday, but local and state officials want to make sure these changes won’t lead to another rise in cases.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the county is moving in the right direction.

Officials say there are some encouraging signs as we get ready to ease state restrictions.

Along with the rest of the state, positive cases and hospitalizations are declining and even the amount of people being tested is decreasing. However, county officials want to emphasize that people should still remain cautious.

“Number one, there’s still some projections out there the variants are going to cause some major problems for us. We’re going to have to keep an eye on that,” Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “My other concern is that people will take these openings as an opportunity to just get out and do whatever they want to, and hopefully that’s not going to happen.”

Harris says although restrictions are easing, this is not a time to let our guard down, but instead a time to show how well we can navigate with these constant improvements.

“Both our businesses, as well as our individuals in this community, need to think seriously about their behavior as we move forward. We want this to work, we want the openings to be something that can be sustainable as we move forward,” she said.

For those looking to get some fresh air, county parks and recreational centers will be open starting Monday. Hours can be found online.

So far, the county has administered 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraging folks to pre-register.