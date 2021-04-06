Almost 40 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated as North Carolina opens shots to everyone Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Almost 40 percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated, and more than a fourth of adults are fully vaccinated, as North Carolina opens shots to those 16 and older Wednesday.

“Particularly important is that our most vulnerable population, those 65 and over, is gaining protection every day. 73 percent of them have had at least one shot and more than 65 percent of them are fully vaccinated,” Gov. Cooper said.

On Wednesday, Group 5 becomes eligible for the vaccine. That means anyone 16 and older can sign up for a shot. “Because of the hard work of our providers and the commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we are getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina’s work isn’t over yet and the state is keeping its safety measures, like wearing face masks, especially indoors, in place.

“We have to encourage each other to get vaccinated. If you know a loved one who is hesitant, make sure to talk with them about why it is important, effective and safe,” Gov. Cooper said. “Vaccines are the key to saving lives and moving us forward. We all know the most common side effect is pure joy. I’ve seen that relief and sparkle in people’s eyes at every vaccination clinic I have visited.”

As summer approaches, people are curious about how things will change. Gov. Cooper said the state is consulting with health experts, hearing from businesses and their needs and following the data and science.

“Soon we’ll give you a forecast of what to expect for summer and what we can safely do by July 4,” Gov. Cooper explained. “We remain focused on getting people vaccinated as quickly and as equitably as possible and continuing to slow the spread of this virus. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can safely do.”

North Carolina continues to make progress on that front. As of Tuesday, April 6, more than 5.2 million vaccinations have been administered.

North Carolina currently has 923,430 cases; 870 new cases reported since Monday; 982 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 12,189 people who have died.