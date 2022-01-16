Alexander Co. Schools implements mask mandate after 160+ COVID cases last week

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Alexander County School system will implement a mask mandate following an alarming number of cases that were recently reported within the district.

District leaders say the mask requirement will only be for a week, from January 17-23 while noting schools will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. The masks will be required for the week for both staff and students.

Enjoy the long weekend and the snow.

Stay safe and warm. pic.twitter.com/pyKLxylHcb — Alexander Co Schools (@AC_Schools) January 17, 2022

Here are some of the numbers for the QCN viewing area, per the CDC.

ALEXANDER-31.68 (-)

ANSON-34.13 (-)

ASHE-29.01 (+)

AVERY-22.58 (-)

BURKE-24.18 (-)

CABARRUS-33.77 (-)

CALDWELL-26.5 (+)

CATAWBA-28.95 (+)

CLEVELAND-34.48 (+) (24.9 ON WEEKLY UPDATE)

GASTON-37.1 (+) (34.8 (+) ON COUNTY SITE)

IREDELL-31.1(-)

LINCOLN-30.7 (+)

MECKLENBURG-36.67 (-) (35.9 (-) ON COUNTY SITE)

ROWAN-32.6 (-)

STANLY-26.02 (+)

UNION-37.1 (+)

WATAUGA-21.79 (+)