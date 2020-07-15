Albemarle inmate is the 6th in NC to die from coronavirus

An inmate at a state prison in Albemarle has died from the coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday.

This is the sixth death of an inmate from the coronavirus while in custody at a state prison.

The inmates name has not been released.

Officials say the man who was being held at the Albemarle Correctional Institute was hospitalized on July 8 and his condition worsened over time. He died on Tuesday.

“His death is a tragedy, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

