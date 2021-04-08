Additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments available weekly on Wednesdays in Mecklenburg County

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health is opening additional first dose vaccination appointments at Bojangles’ Coliseum on a weekly basis.

Appointment slots will be made available beginning every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Groups 1-5 are eligible to schedule appointments.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, all individuals 16+, living or working in Mecklenburg County may make a first dose appointment at StarMed.Care or by calling the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

“MCPH continues to encourage everyone to make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointment you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment. To cancel appointments made at MCPH clinics or for additional questions, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish),” county officials said.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.