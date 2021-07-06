A matter of luck: NC to draw second $1 million COVID vaccine lottery winner Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The second of four drawings for North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery and scholarship will take place Wednesday morning.

Just like the first drawing, NCDHHS said the drawing will work like this:

The North Carolina Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available.

NCDHHS must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This could take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

In total, four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will $125,000 scholarships toward tuition for post-secondary education.

Winners have to accept a lump sum and pay taxes. On $1 million dollars, taxes come out to about one-quarter of your winnings.

The federal government takes $240,000 in taxes

The State of North Carolina takes another $52,500 dollars

Your cut is $707,000.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run take place every other Wednesday through Aug. 4.

New entries close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. North Carolinians who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered in the drawings.

Shelly Wyramon, a mother of three with 20 years of teaching experience, was announced as the first winner of the $1 million vaccine lottery.

“I didn’t believe it,” she said during a news conference. “We have elderly parents and wanted to protect their health and safety as well as our own and others from COVID-19,” she said.

Wilmington resident Vania Martinez, 14, was announced as the first winner of the vaccine scholarship lottery, a $125,000 cash prize for post-secondary education.

The winners of Wednesday’s drawings likely won’t be announced for several days while state officials verify the results.