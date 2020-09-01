‘A careful step forward.’ Gov. Cooper to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, gyms can reopen at 30% capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the state will begin to ease some pandemic restrictions, entering into ‘Safer at Home’ Phase 2.5 this Friday.

Here’s what will happen. First, the at-risk population is still safer at home, Cooper said. For those over 65 and those with health risks, the state urges responsibility in your choices. The limits on mass gatherings will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Playgrounds will be allowed to open. Museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity. Gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can open at 30 percent capacity. The age requirement for mask-wearing will include children down to age 5.

“After a summer of hard work, we’ve seen North Carolina’s key indicators for COVID-19 remain stable, or even decrease in some instances. Our pause in Phase 2 was necessary as students returned to school and college campuses,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, the state has reported 169,425 lab confirmed cases; 2,111 new cases; 953 people in the hospital, and 2,741 COVID-19 related deaths.

“When our colleges and universities opened their campuses, we did see outbreaks and an increase in cases. Some pivoted to full online learning, and after several weeks of students back in the classroom, we’ve continued to see our statewide numbers stabilize,” Cooper said.

Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like hair and nail salons will stay the same. For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required, Cooper said.

“Some places will remain closed including bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks. Large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits. We know big gatherings are among the most dangerous settings for transmission of this deadly virus,” Cooper said.

The state’s 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended to October 2. Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues the state’s ‘dimmer switch approach’ to easing some restrictions.

“I want to be clear — we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing. Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever,” Cooper said. “In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously. Wearing a face mask, washing your hands, waiting 6 feet apart. These things have never been more important.”

Cooper went on to say that until the U.S. has a vaccine or reliable cure, precautions like the 3 W’s are with us for a while.

“Life may look a little different, but every time we wear a mask, we help our economy by slowing the spread. We make it safer to visit our favorite stores, restaurants and other businesses,” he said.

