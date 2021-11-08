A ‘Boost’ in Demand: More people rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 booster shot in Meck Co.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Nearly 10 times as many people rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster shot than their first dose in Mecklenburg County in recent weeks.

Data from the health department show from October 14-27, the most recent dates that this information was available, 38,920 vaccines were administered.

Of that number, 72 percent, or 28,200, of them were for COVID-19 boosters. Just seven percent, or 2,915, were for first doses of one of the vaccines. 19 percent were for the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

“We have seen a decline in first and second doses given in Mecklenburg County. But we are seeing people show up for the boosters which is good news,” Health Director Gibbie Harris told the Board of County Commissioners recently.

Demand for boosters could soon increase.

Right now, the third doses are authorized only for people 65 and older, those with weakened immune systems or other health issues, and people who work on the front lines.

The Biden administration says Pfizer could seek booster authorization for anyone 18-and-up as soon as this week.

Harris says boosters may become commonplace for many Americans.

“I would be very surprised if we’re not looking at another vaccine that we may take in the fall. Like the flu vaccine,” said Harris. “This is a virus that isn’t going away anytime soon.”

One vaccine that has seen its demand drop dramatically is Johnson & Johnson’s so-called one–and–done vaccine.

During that same two-week period, only 401 people got the J&J shot, which makes up just one percent of total vaccines given in the county.

The CDC urges boosters to people 18 and over who the J&J shot more than two months ago. People can also mix-and-match vaccines for their boosters.

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who originally received the J&J shot, received a Moderna booster last month. She pointed to preliminary data that shows an increased immunity response for people who got the J&J shot and one of the mRNA shots, either Pfizer or Moderna.

“All three of the vaccines and the boosters work,” said Cohen. “The J&J vaccine worked great for me. I have not had COVID and I feel very grateful that I have not.”