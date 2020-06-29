Coronavirus in NC: 6th straight day with 1K+ positive cases; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

**The above report is the latest update from NCDHHS on Friday, June 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

State health officials said 1,342 more cases and seven additional deaths have been reported since Sunday.

According to NCDHHS, there have been a total of 63,484 laboratory-confirmed cases and 1,325 people have died from the virus.

More than 886,000 tests have been administered and 843 patients are currently hospitalized.

Forty-five percent of cases are among people ages 25 to 49. More than 45,000 patients are presumed to have recovered.

Mecklenburg County now has 10,863 cases. To add some perspective, the entire country of Australia has 7,800.

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 on easing restrictions through July 15 saying that the health department’s concern over rising numbers based on science and data caused a delay in moving to Phase 3.

Bars and fitness centers remain closed in Phase 2 while restaurants are allowed to offer dine-in services as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 10,863 positive cases and 146 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,041 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,173 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 126 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 373 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,105 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,183 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Iredell County – 748 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 283 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Lincoln County – 246 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 759 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 87 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 1,022 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 411 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 576 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 9 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 67 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 52 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android