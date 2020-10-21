68 COVID-19 cases now tied to Charlotte church

The number of COVID-19 cases potentially tied to a week-long convocation event at a west Charlotte church has now risen to 68, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

The cases involve a convocation event at the United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road. The Mecklenburg County Health Department says those cases include two deaths, four hospitalizations and a cluster of cases at the Madison Saints Paradise South independent living facility in Charlotte.

“I can say confidently from videos that we’ve seen there were at least hundreds of people, my understanding is that there were probably more than a thousand people involved over the course of that week,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Deputy Health Director of Mecklenburg County.

The convocation event at the church ran from October 4-11. Health officials recommend people get tested for COVID-19 if they attended the church event.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department will be holding free COVID-19 testing in a walk-up or drive-thru fashion on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23 at the Northwest facility located at 2845 Beatties Ford Road from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. for people who attended the church event.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says it has been in contact with other health departments from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and New York City telling those departments to monitor people for symptoms from those areas who may have traveled to Charlotte for the church event.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tells Fox 46 any activity exercising First Amendment rights is exempt from the governor’s order limiting mass gatherings.

“I have personally advised the church not to host any other gatherings for at least for 14 days. I have been in contact with the church about that twice now, so I think we are discouraging any gatherings at the church at this time,” said Dr. Washington.

He added, “I’m hopeful that they will comply, if they don’t comply and we feel like there’s more risk associated with it, we will certainly continue to have conversations with them and consider all options available.”