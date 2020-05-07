600+ COVID-19 cases reported in NC in 24 hours, total deaths surpass 500

CHARLOTTE, NC – More than 600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina Thursday as the state’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began surpassed 500.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 13,337 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 507 people have died.

State health officials said 171,328 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Currently, 525 people are hospitalized across 99 counties in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,922 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 58 related deaths. Wayne County is the second highest with 699 positive cases.

Forty-two percent of confirmed positive cases are people ranging in age from 25 to 49. Eighty-six percent of deaths in North Carolina have been people 65-years-old, or older.

