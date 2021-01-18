6 police department workers test positive after COVID-19 vaccine event

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Six workers at a North Carolina police department have tested positive for COVID-19 days after a vaccination event, according to local officials.

Haywood County officials said Friday that six people in the Waynesville Police Department received positive test results two days after several police department workers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department didn’t say whether those who participated in the clinic were among those who tested positive.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that officials say the police department has taken the necessary steps to identify those affected and exposed.