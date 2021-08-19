56 employees, 8 patients test positive for COVID-19 at Atrium Health Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 outbreak is growing at Atrium Health Pineville.

Atrium Health confirmed with FOX 46 on Thursday, Aug. 19, that now 56 employees are fighting COVID. Eight patients also have the virus.

The State of North Carolina is investigating the COVID outbreak at the hospital.

On August 2, FOX 46 sent an e-mail to Atrium Health asking about a potential COVID outbreak there, and it wasn’t until August 12, ten days later, that they confirmed the outbreak.

