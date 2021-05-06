50 percent of NC adults vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 50 percent of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 43 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, according to the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services.

“This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us.”



To date, the state has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines.

More than 74 percent of the population over 65 years of age is fully vaccinated, and nearly 40 percent of the total population of the state, regardless of age, has received at least one dose.

Photo: NCDHHS



The department is working to ensure receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is easy and convenient for anyone 16 and older. The vaccine is widely available through a variety of providers, often with no wait time and without the need for an appointment.

To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool or call 888-675-4567.



