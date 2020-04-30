378 COVID-19 related deaths reported in NC, more than 10,500 test positive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina has reported 561 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to more than 10,500, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials report that 378 people have died from coronavirus and 546 people are currently hospitalized across 98 counties.

More than 128,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,627 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 47 related deaths. Wake County has the second highest case count with 821 people testing positive.

Forty percent of reported positive cases are people ages 25 to 49. Eighty-six percent of reported deaths are those who were 65-years-old, or older.

Nearly 60 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina were men, health officials said.

For a further breakdown of the numbers by county, please click here.