311 Speedway to hold race without fans after letter from NCDHHS, speedway says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A local speedway will close their grandstands to the public after a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, 311 Speedway announced on Facebook that Saturday’s scheduled race will be held without fans.

The speedway posted a letter dated July 31 from the NCDHHS to 311 Speedway that read, in part, “We understand that races with spectators in the grandstands have occurred and are scheduled to occur at 311 Motor Speedway with no limitation on the number of guests that can attend the race.

“We further understand that masks are not being required and that social distancing has not been observed at past races, These actions pose a serious risk to the health of people in Stokes County and throughout the State,” the letter continued.

The letter warned that the speedway must comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 Orders in order to hold races.